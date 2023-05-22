Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a 12-step programme to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries.

"It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific. fulfil consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific," Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The prime minister made the announcement while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea today.

Taking to Twitter, the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi listed out all the 12 steps announced by PM Modi. The first of the announcements include opening up a new 100-bed regional super speciality hospital in Fiji and to set up a Regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea.

"Sagar Amrut Scholarships -1000 scholarships in the next 5 years, Jaipur Foot Camp in Papua New Guinea in 2023. Thereafter, two camps annually in other Pacific Island Countries," Bagchi said.

"FIPIC SME Development Project, Solar project for Government buildings, Provide desalination units for drinking water, Supply sea ambulances, Set up dialysis units, Set up of 24x7 emergency helpline, Set up of Jan Aushadi Kendras, Set up Yoga centres," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on May 21 at the Port Moresby airport where a rare moment was witnessed by the audience. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi's feet and sought his blessings.

Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

Today, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd FIPIC Summit where he stated that India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

After the Summit, PM Modi met Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr, Premier of Niue Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka, Marshall Islands minister kitlang kabua, Secretary General of the PIF Henry Puna, and many other Pacific-Indo Countries on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit. (ANI)

