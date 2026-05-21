PM Narendra Modi Departs From Italy for India After His 5-Nation Tour (See Pics and Video)

Rome, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed from Rome after concluding his five-country official tour. Prime Minister Modi said that his discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. In a post on X, he said, "Concluding a very productive visit to Italy. My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our cooperation in the years to come. I thank Prime Minister Meloni, the Government of Italy and the wonderful people of Italy for their friendship."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the visit to Italy is marked by significant outcomes. In a post on X, he said, "India-Italy ties going from strength to strength! The final leg of the PM Narendra Modi's 5-country tour concludes. PM has departed for India after a successful visit to Italy marked by significant outcomes and fresh momentum in deepening the Special Strategic Partnership with Italy." PM Narendra Modi's Italy Visit Boosts Trade, Defence, Science Ties with 15 Outcomes, Elevates Relations to Special Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi Concludes Italy Visit, Departs for India

India-Italy ties going from strength to strength! The final leg of the PM @narendramodi’s 5-country tour concludes. PM has departed for India after a successful visit to Italy marked by significant outcomes and fresh momentum in deepening the Special Strategic Partnership with… pic.twitter.com/dGMHjaZCWj — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2026

Indian PM Narendra Modi departed from Rome for India, concluding his five-nation diplomatic tour (Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/UUqQlBKhrL — WION (@WIONews) May 20, 2026

Meloni also lauded the visit, saying that Italy and India are closer than ever, and the relations are in a position to express their potential at the highest level. In a post on X, she said, "The visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, marks the pinnacle of a journey that we have built with steadfastness and determination over these years. Today in Rome, we elevate our relationship to a special strategic partnership, that is, the highest level ever achieved in relations between our two Nations. Italy and India are closer than ever, and our relations are in a position to express their potential at the highest level." PM Modi Italy Visit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Plant Sapling in Rome To Elevate India-Italy Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

The two leaders reviewed progress in the implementation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 and agreed to further deepen and enrich bilateral cooperation, especially in areas including trade, investments, technology, defence, the blue economy, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties, among others. They discussed geopolitical developments and agreed to work on global issues of shared interest. Prime Minister Modi visited the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15 to 20.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)