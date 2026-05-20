PM Modi Italy Visit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Plant Sapling in Rome To Elevate India-Italy Strategic Partnership (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, jointly planted a sapling today in Rome, marking a highly symbolic moment during the final leg of the Indian Prime Minister's five-nation diplomatic tour. The ceremony, held against the backdrop of intensive bilateral talks, was designed to reflect the growing, long-term commitment between the two nations as they formally elevated their relationship to a "Special Strategic Partnership."

Following the tree-planting event at the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, the two leaders entered delegation-level discussions to review the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029. The comprehensive blueprint focuses heavily on expanding cooperation in defense, clean energy, space technology, artificial intelligence, and maritime connectivity. ‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Uses Famous Hindi Proverb to Hail PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Rome Visit (Watch Video).

The symbolic gesture follows a warm diplomatic reception upon Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in the Italian capital on Tuesday. The two leaders previously shared an informal dinner and visited Rome's iconic Colosseum, exchanging views on a wide spectrum of global and regional issues before pivoting to formal policy agendas today.

In a joint op-ed published concurrently across major media platforms, titled "A Strategic Partnership for the Indo-Mediterranean," Modi and Meloni outlined their shared geopolitical vision. The leaders highlighted the emergence of an "Indo-Mediterranean" economic corridor connecting the Indian Ocean to Europe, placing specific emphasis on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative.

Economic ties formed a central pillar of today's summits. The two leaders reaffirmed an ambitious bilateral trade target of €20 billion by 2029, building upon a steady baseline that saw bilateral trade touch $16.77 billion in 2025. They also welcomed a surge in mutual investments, particularly in tech infrastructure and supply chain resilience. ‘Melody to the Ears’: India’s Toffee Exports Jump Nearly 166% Since FY14, Says Piyush Goyal Amid PM Modi-Giorgia Meloni ‘Melodi’ Buzz.

PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Plant Sapling in Rome During Italy Visit

VIDEO | Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) participate in a tree plantation ceremony. (Source: Third Party)#Rome pic.twitter.com/MvKfJgwb8r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

The state visit concluded with Prime Minister Modi holding key meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and visiting the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to reinforce India's commitment to global food security. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to emplane for New Delhi later tonight, concluding an extensive multi-nation tour that also included stops in the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

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