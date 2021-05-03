New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call on Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, wherein they exchanged views on the prevailing COVID-19 condition in India and the European Union (EU).

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders discussed India's ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19. PM Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19. Joe Biden, US President On Talk With PM Narendra Modi, Says Working On Sending Vaccines To India.

They also noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July. The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders' Meeting on May 8 in virtual format will be an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship, as per the statement.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. The daily spike of infections had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1.

Several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

