Tianjin [China], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a series of world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties across defence, trade, energy, and culture.

At the official reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, PM Modi exchanged greetings with the host and joined other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the customary family photograph.

During the evening, the Prime Minister interacted with leaders from Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Eurasia, highlighting India's commitment to expand cooperation in diverse sectors.

He held a "very productive conversation" with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, underlining India's keenness to deepen cooperation in defence, trade and green energy.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Very productive conversation with PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam. India is very keen to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy and more."

Meeting with the President of the Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Modi stressed the value of cultural and trade ties, noting that "closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial."

"Happy to have met President of Lao PDR, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the Tianjin SCO Summit. Closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, saying they "discussed diverse issues" of bilateral and regional importance.

With Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, PM Modi described the talks as a "very good interaction" and emphasised that India-Armenia ties are "warm and growing, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation."

Further, PM wrote, "Very good interaction with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan. India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation."

PM Modi also held a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where he noted the "dynamic partnership" expanding across culture, economy and people-to-people ties.

In his conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the Prime Minister described the discussions as "very productive," adding that both nations share a "robust partnership" and will continue working to strengthen developmental cooperation.

"A very productive conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin. Our nations share a robust partnership and we will keep working together to add more vigour to our developmental cooperation, PM Modi wrote in another post on X.

Earlier, he also met Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several other leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for international guests at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, attending the SCO Summit.

The gathering provided an opportunity for leaders to strengthen bilateral ties in an informal setting ahead of the formal sessions, Xihnua reported.

The meetings came a day before PM Modi is scheduled to address the SCO Summit plenary session and hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The official programme of the SCO Summit will commence on the morning of September 1.(ANI)

