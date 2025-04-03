Colombo, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Friday with a focus on significantly ramping up overall bilateral defence ties as well as deepening cooperation in areas of energy, trade and connectivity.

Following Modi's talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka on Saturday, the two sides are set to sign a major defence cooperation pact against the backdrop of China's relentless attempts to increase its military influence over Colombo.

Modi is arriving in this Sri Lankan capital city after attending a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) grouping in Bangkok.

“We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” Modi said on Thursday in a statement before embarking on the two-nation tour.

The joint vision was adopted during the Sri Lankan president's visit to New Delhi three months back.

The two sides are also likely to firm up a raft of other bilateral agreements including one on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt following Modi-Dissanayaka talks.

At a media briefing last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on defence cooperation is expected to be inked and it is being signed for the first time.

If signed, the MoU on defence cooperation is set to signal a major upward trajectory in India-Sri Lanka defence leaving behind the bitter chapter relating to India pulling out the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) from the island nation around 35 years ago.

Finer details of the proposed defence pact are not immediately available but it is expected to enhance the two-way defence engagements against the backdrop of China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The docking of Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang' at Hambantota port in August 2022 had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka. Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port in August 2023.

“Sri Lanka is an integral part of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the relationship, based on mutual trust and good will, has stood the test of time,” Misri said on the overall relations.

Modi's visit will focus on promoting investments and deepening connectivity -- physical connectivity, digital connectivity, energy connectivity and boost cooperation in various other domains, he said.

The prime minister will be the first foreign leader to be hosted by Dissanayaka in his capacity as the Sri Lankan president. Modi last travelled to Sri Lanka in 2019. It will be his fourth visit to the island nation since 2015.

“We will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship and discuss newer avenues of cooperation. I look forward to the various meetings there. @anuradisanayake,” Modi said in a post on X.

A statement by Dissanayake on Thursday said: “Following my successful discussions in India, we look forward to further strengthening our enduring partnership and exploring new opportunities for cooperation that benefit both nations.”

Misri said Modi's visit to the island nation comes also in the context of a recovering Sri Lankan economy.

As Sri Lanka resumes its “growth path”, the visit is coming at an opportune moment for giving the two countries an opportunity to explore new areas of partnership and cooperation, he added.

Sri Lanka was reeling under a massive economic crisis three years ago and India extended financial assistance worth USD 4.5 billion to the country.

In his talks with the Sri Lankan leader, Modi is also expected to raise the fishermen issue.

In Colombo, Modi and Dissanayaka will dedicate several projects that are being built in that country with India's assistance.

The two leaders will also witness the virtual ground breaking of the Sampur solar energy project.

This is in many senses going to be a milestone in the bilateral partnership, Misri said.

Modi is also scheduled to meet several political leaders.

On April 6, Modi and Dissanayaka will travel together to the historic city of Anuradhapura, where they will pay their respects at the Mahabodhi temple.

They will also jointly inaugurate two India-assisted projects there.

