San Francisco, April 3: WordPress and Tumblr-owner Automattic will announce that they will lay off around 16% of its employees as part of the organisational restructuring. The Automattic layoffs will affect employees from 90 countries where it operates. The US-based tech firm also said it would help those affected by the decision. The company said the job cuts would help it achieve its long-term future.

Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg shared a message with employees about the upcoming round of layoffs. He said, "I wish to be transparent and acknowledge immediately that this will be difficult news to hear. We will do everything to ensure that all Automatticians, those staying and those leaving, are supported."

According to the message posted by Matt Mullenweg on the official Automattic website, the company operated in a highly competitive market where technology continued to evolve at unprecedented levels. Mullenweg further said that the company needed to support customers and products to improve productivity, profitability, and investment capacity. Following this, he said that HR would email those affected and help them by providing financial and support benefits.

Those affected by Automattic layoffs will receive a comprehensive package, severance pay, and other benefits. The company will share and offer job placement resources. Automattic will retain its property, i.e., laptops. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg said, " I recognise this is a difficult time. In the coming weeks, we'll share more about our path forward and how we'll work together to strengthen our company."

According to some reports, the job cuts would impact around 281 employees from the company's workforce. They also mentioned that the restructuring process would be widespread and affect Automattic's business operations in multiple countries. According to reports, the tech firm also cancelled its "Grand Meetup" company retreat for 2025, which allowed team bonding and fostering company culture. The employees, particularly those working for a long time, were shocked to learn about Automattic's layoff decision.

