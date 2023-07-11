Paris, July 11: As France is ready to roll out a red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his visit to the European nation is likely to be packed with several interactions with the top leadership in France to discuss issues of global interest that show the growing ties between the two countries.

Notably, PM Modi is the Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations in France this year. On the occasion, the Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations.

However, it is uncommon for foreign politicians to be invited as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day (the previous time was in 2017 when the US President (Donald Trump at that time) was given the invitation).

Participation by foreign marching bands and aircraft is even more unusual. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes all the way more important as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders (PM Modi and French President Macron) share great personal chemistry between the leaders. According to sources, a special gesture by President Emmanuel Macron is likely, which includes multiple meetings in the presence of the PM, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, a State Banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day will likely be hosted.

Moreover, PM Modi's interaction with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House) is also expected during his visit.

A strong focus will be laid on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from the Indian and French sides. A close collaboration not just on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues will be looked upon.

PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organized by our Embassy, including Namaste France earlier this week. Interaction with the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community is also expected, as per sources.

Ambitious outcomes of PM Modi's France visit are anticipated in the areas of defence, space, geostrategic planning, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, interpersonal relations, sports, and culture, among others.

As India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership this year, the Indian military contingent would also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day, alongside their French counterparts to mark this important milestone.

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14. The French traditional military parade is held in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14. PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

Prime Minister's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, as per the official statement released by the Indian Embassy in France.

