Astore [PoGB], September 8 (ANI): Despite several attempts and complaints to the local administration of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), the general public in the Astore district continues to suffer due to inadequate infrastructural development.

This situation in the area has continued to deteriorate despite a recent visit by the Chief Minister of the PoGB, Skardu TV, a local news organisation from the PoGB, reported.

Also Read | China: Man Inhales Cockroach While Sleeping, Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Foul Breath For 3 Days.

Rafillah Afridi, a local resident, highlighted that the local people have been suffering from every crisis imaginable, because of the unavailability of health, education, communication and employment opportunities.

"Once this city was in line to become the capital and business hub of PoGB but no one could have imagined that we would be forced to face such horrible conditions," he said.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Crown Prince India Visit: Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan Arrives in Delhi, to Meet PM Narendra Modi on September 9 (Watch Video).

Lamenting the situation further, the local said Astore Valley Road, which was approved in 2020-2021, but the work has still not begun.

"The Astore Valley Road, which was approved in 2020-2021. Its construction, which was given to a private entity, has still not begun. Other, significant roads connecting us to the outside world are in a similar condition. All the parties that came to power from day one are bothered about safeguarding their throne they are not worried about us. If they would have been least bothered about our problems, then we would not have been in this condition" Afridi added, as quoted in the Skardu TV report.

Another resident and veteran journalist from the district, Irshad Hussain Malik alleged corruption on part of the local administration.

"The government must make strong policies over the withdrawal of contract compensation by the contracters. As we have seen contractors withdrawing heavy compensation despite incomplete work. I believe all this is only possible through corruption. And this is a major lack on the part of the local administration," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)