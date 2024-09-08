Henan, September 8: A 58-year-old man from Henan Province, China, recently made headlines after accidentally inhaling a cockroach while sleeping, sparking widespread attention on social media. Identified as Haikou, the man endured severe discomfort for several days before seeking medical help.

According to a report in Asia One, the bizarre incident occurred when Haikou, resting at home, inadvertently inhaled the insect, which caused a crawling sensation in his nose and throat. Despite the growing discomfort and symptoms, including bad breath and persistent coughing, Haikou dismissed the issue and went back to sleep. His condition worsened over the next three days, leading him to seek medical attention.

At the hospital, a CT scan revealed the cockroach lodged in his windpipe. Doctors quickly performed an over-hour-long procedure to extract the insect, which had started disintegrating, complicating the removal. Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and Haikou was discharged after a brief observation period.

Dr. Ling Ling, who led the surgery, stated that this was an unprecedented case in her experience. Health experts have emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene and pest control to prevent such incidents.

The unusual case quickly captured public interest on social media. While some users found the situation humorous, others raised concerns about the health risks of inhaling pests while sleeping. Adding to the public's unease, there was speculation about the possibility of the cockroach laying eggs in Haikou’s windpipe, although no evidence suggested this occurred.

