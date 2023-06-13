Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abuja, Jun 13 (AP) A boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people, police said Tuesday, as a search for survivors intensified.

The boat capsized early Monday morning on the River Niger close to neighbouring Niger state, Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said. (AP)

Also Read | First Hindu-American Summit To Be Held at US Capitol Hill, To Highlight Community Issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)