Lisbon, Feb 18 (AP) Serbia's ambassador to Portugal has died after falling from a cliff in a seaside scenic spot north of the Portuguese capital, local authorities and the Serb ministry of foreign affairs said Friday.

According to Portuguese media, Serb diplomatic personnel who were with Oliver Antic in the Boca do Inferno viewing point, near the seaside town of Cascais just north of Lisbon, alerted authorities early Friday afternoon.

Maritime police and firefighters pulled Antic out of the water alive, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the Correio da Manha news website reported citing local sources.

A statement on the Serb ministry's website said that Antic had died “as a result of an accident”. The statement said Antic was “an excellent professor, great patriot and a lawyer with a sharp mind and sharp words”. (AP)

