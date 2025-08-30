Lisbon [Portugal], August 30 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy admitted deliberately starting several wildfires in Portugal by riding to forest areas on a scooter and using matches to start a blaze in an interview with police, EuroNews reported.

Officers believe he may have been responsible for blazes in Seidoes, Ardegão and Arnozela.

"The minor may have acted out of anger and frustration, given his poor school performance and the obvious precariousness of his social relationships," the national criminal police, the Policia Judiciaria, said in a statement, adding that they hadn't ruled out the boy acting as part of a group, as per EuroNews.

Police launched an investigation after wildfires repeatedly began in the same areas.

"During the summer period, these parishes were systematically ravaged by forest fires, sometimes on a daily basis, causing concern among the local population and consuming several hectares of forest," the police statement said, as quoted by EuroNews.

The Braga Judicial Police, which carried out the investigation, handed the case over to the Public Prosecutor's Office, which will then take it to the Family and Children's Court.

By August 20, police had already arrested 52 people on suspicion of arson. The data, compiled by the Lusa news agency, showed most of the arrests were made in August.

Emergency services said that on Friday morning, 97 fires were still burning but most are under control and in the process of being extinguished.

The fire in the municipality of Vinhais is reportedly the only one that is still significantly active and posing a danger. More than 400 firefighters, 140 vehicles and six planes were deployed to the area to tackle the fire on Friday, as per EuroNews.

The blaze, which started on Tuesday morning, is active on three fronts, one of which is difficult to access. But on the other two fronts, "most of its perimeter is under control", a regional commander of the civil protection agency told the local news agency, quoted by EuroNews. (ANI)

