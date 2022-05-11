New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors of the Slovak Republic, Republic of Sudan and Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Ambassadors include - Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately, a statement issued by President office read today.

According to the statement, Kovind congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them.

The President also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India. (ANI)

