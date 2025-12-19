A group of people set fire to The Daily Star newspaper office building, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi (Photo/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): The offices of Prothom Alo and Daily Star are being attacked and vandalised in the capital's Karwanbazar. The Daily Star building has been set on fire, Nagorik reported.

The attack on Prothom Alo's office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Later, the Daily Star was attacked.

After the news of the death of Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a group of people gathered in front of the offices of the newspapers and attacked them, as per Nagorik.

Live videos circulating on social media show people attacking and vandalising with sticks. Fire was also seen on the road in front of Prothom Alo. In addition, some employees are trapped in the two offices, according to Nagorik.

Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, who was critically injured in a gun attack in Dhaka last Friday, died while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Osman Hadi, who was being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the upcoming national election, was shot in the head on Friday, December 12, in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.

According to investigators, an assailant opened fire on him from a motorcycle that had been following him from behind while he was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw to conduct electioneering, as per Dhaka Tribune.

He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors performed emergency brain surgery due to massive head injuries.

Physicians described his condition as highly critical, saying that the bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, severely damaging the brain stem, Dhaka Tribune reported.

He was later transferred to Evercare Hospital for advanced treatment and was airlifted to Singapore on December 15.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday announced a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20, 2025, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha.

The assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the July Uprising and a 2025 election candidate, has sparked widespread protests in Dhaka. Hadi was attacked during his campaign and died in Singapore, further destabilising the upcoming electoral environment.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, addressing the nation, said the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, and private buildings, as well as at Bangladesh missions abroad. Special prayers will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, December 19, 2025, seeking forgiveness for Hadi's soul.

"The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child. In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday. On this occasion, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, public and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad on Saturday," he said. (ANI)

