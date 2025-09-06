Islamabad [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday once again boycotted the proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) and announced support for the September 8 shutter-down strike call given by Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in Balochistan, Dawn reported.

The boycott came amid ongoing political tensions following the removal and disqualification of key PTI leaders last month.

Also Read | 'Story of the Letter Is Incorrect': MEA Denies Bloomberg Report on 'Secret' Letter From Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Droupadi Murmu.

Following the boycott, the main opposition party held a 'people's assembly' outside the Parliament House, urging the judiciary to take up PTI's appeals against the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The amendment was termed by the party as "a tool to suppress and undermine the judiciary," Dawn added, highlighting the party's ongoing legal and political struggle.

"The people's assembly backs shutter-down strike call of BNP chief Akhtar Mengal and PkMAP President Mehmood Achakzai to be observed on Sept 8 in Balochistan," said a resolution passed by the gathering, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Who Is Shabana Mahmood? All You Need to Know About Britain's First Muslim Woman Home Secretary.

The resolution, presented by PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar, also rejected what it called the "hybrid regime" and demanded lifting of curbs imposed on the judiciary so that it could hear appeals filed against the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

It further called for suspension of the Afghan refugees' repatriation process in view of prevailing instability in neighbouring Afghanistan and endorsed the recent speech of Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah.

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaisar criticised the legislature, saying no people-friendly legislation was being carried out in the parliament, underlining PTI's claims of government inaction and judicial suppression.

The latest developments come after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, and Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, were removed from their seats last month, according to notifications issued by the respective houses' secretariats, Dawn reported. This move escalated political tensions, prompting PTI's continued boycott and public mobilisation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the two opposition leaders, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, and other PTI lawmakers following their convictions in cases related to the May 9 riots.

According to the notification by the National Assembly Secretariat dated August 7, "Consequent upon disqualification and de-notification of Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan from being a member of the National Assembly (NA-18 Haripur) under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ... the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly became vacant with effect from August 5th, 2025."

A similar notification for Faraz was issued by the Senate Secretariat, stating, "Consequent upon disqualification and de-notification of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, from being a member of the Senate under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ... the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate became vacant with effect from 5th August," Dawn reported. These disqualifications formed the backdrop of PTI's protests and political mobilisation.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday halted the ECP from taking any action against PTI leaders Faraz and Ayub.

A notification from the ECP stated that Faraz, Ayub, Kharal, Raza, MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Gul, MPA Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi, and MPA Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal were disqualified under Article 63(1h) -- which disqualifies a person convicted for any offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least two years' imprisonment -- and their seats became vacant, Dawn reported.

The disqualifications were linked to the May 9, 2023, riots, when PTI supporters, protesting the arrest of party founder Imran Khan, staged violent demonstrations, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, and attacking the Lahore corps commander's residence.

Thousands of protesters, including party leaders, were arrested in the aftermath, setting the stage for ongoing political tensions and PTI's public mobilisation, including the Sept 8 shutter-down strike. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)