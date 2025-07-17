San Juan, Jul 17 (AP) Puerto Rico's governor has signed a bill that prohibits hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgeries for transgender youth, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from activists in the largely conservative US territory.

The law approved late Wednesday applies to those younger than 21 and calls for 15 years in prison for any violators, as well as a USD 50,000 penalty and the revocation of all licenses and permits of medical staff.

“Minors, having not yet reached the necessary emotional, cognitive, and physical maturity, are particularly vulnerable to making decisions that can have irreversible consequences," the law reads. “Therefore, it is the State's duty to ensure their comprehensive well-being.”

It also states that public funds cannot be used for such purposes.

Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation criticised the law in a statement Thursday.

“Let there be no doubt: We will go to court to challenge the constitutionality of the governor's cruel and inhumane signing of a law that criminalises health professionals for caring for trans minors,” said Justin Jesús Santiago, the federation's director.

Puerto Rico associations that represent physicians, surgeons, psychologists, social workers, lawyers and other professionals had urged the governor to veto the bill.

Roughly two dozen US states have similar laws. (AP)

