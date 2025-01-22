New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States Secretary of State on Tuesday emphasized the Quad alliance's commitment to boosting regional maritime, economic, technology, and supply chain security in the Indo-Pacific.

Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first day in office on Tuesday, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the Quad alliance between the four nations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Quad Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan & the Secretary of State of United States met immediately after the inauguration of the new US administration, signifying the commitment of the grouping to strengthening regional maritime, economic, technology & supply chain security in the Indo-Pacific."

They also opposed any unilateral actions aimed at altering the status quo through force or coercion in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We, the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, met today in Washington DC to reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

"Our four nations maintain our conviction that international law, economic opportunity, peace, stability, and security in all domains including the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the peoples of the Indo-Pacific. We also strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," it added.

The joint statement further emphasized that the four nations are committed to strengthening regional maritime, economic, and technology security in the face of increasing threats, as well as promoting reliable and resilient supply chains. "We look forward to advancing the work of the Quad in the coming months and will meet together on a regular basis as we prepare for the next Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by India," the statement said. (ANI)

