Sydney [Australia], October 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed by children singing devotional hymns and chants. Singh also performed aarti at the temple.

Later, addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Rajnath Singh said, "I arrived here the day before yesterday, and yesterday I had fruitful meetings with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. The discussions were very productive and meaningful."

Also Read | Who Is Maria Corina Machado? From Age to Political Career, Key Facts About the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner.

He said he was deeply touched by the community's respect for both India and Australia, noting the children's performance of the national anthems of both countries.

"I was deeply moved to see the people gathered here showing respect for both the Indian and Australian national anthems, which were beautifully sung by children. This gesture reflects your large-heartedness and the spirit of mutual respect between our two nations," he said.

Also Read | India to Reopen Embassy in Kabul, Upgrade Ties With Taliban, EAM S Jaishankar to Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi (Watch Video).

Highlighting India's growing global stature, the Defence Minister said that during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Australian leader praised India's rapid pace of development.

"Yesterday, during my meeting with the Australian Prime Minister, he praised India's rapid pace of development and progress. Today, India holds a special place at international forums, our views are being heard and respected across the world. We have earned this recognition through our consistent growth and achievements," Singh added.

Reflecting on India's transformation, Singh added that the nation has overcome past challenges and is now moving forward with confidence. "There was a time when India was considered a poor nation struggling with unemployment. But now, the country is progressing rapidly and moving forward with confidence and positivity," he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh also held the India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table in Sydney, co-chaired with Australia's Assistant Minister for Defence, Peter Khalil. Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the defence sector and emphasised expanding collaboration between their industries and armed forces. Singh is on an official two-day visit to Sydney.

He arrived in the city on Wednesday and held a series of meetings with senior Australian officials and delegations to advance bilateral cooperation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister visited the Australian Parliament in Canberra and held talks with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

During the meeting, India and Australia signed key defence agreements aimed at deepening strategic engagement and enhancing interoperability between their forces.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles. Both leaders appreciated the rapid growth of India-Australia defence cooperation and described the talks as productive, forward-looking, and focused on expanding strategic coordination.

Later in the day, Singh called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra and discussed ways to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia Hon Anthony Albanese in Canberra. He fondly recalled his deep association with India. I am confident that India-Australia bilateral relationship will continue to grow deeper and stronger." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)