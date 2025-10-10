Mumbai, October 10: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, October 10, announced the name of Maria Corina Machado as the winner of 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Maria Corina Machado is a Venezuelan politician and industrial engineer, widely recognized as a leading opposition figure against the governments of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro. The 58-year-old has been awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela", said the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

According to the official website of Nobel Prize, Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government. "At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground," the Norwegian Nobel Committee asserted while annoucing her as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner Announcement

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

Born on October 7, 1967 , Maria Corina Machado served as a member of the National Assembly of Venezuela from 2011 to 2014 and is the founder and national coordinator of the political party Vente Venezuela. Machado gained prominence as the founder of the vote-monitoring group Súmate and has been a vocal critic of government abuses, repression, and the economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. She ran for president unsuccessfully in 2012 and was a key organizer of protests during the 2014 Venezuelan demonstrations. Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize for Visionary Works Exploring Art Amid Apocalyptic Terror.

Machado won the Venezuelan opposition primaries in 2023 with overwhelming support but was subsequently disqualified from running in the 2024 presidential election by the government. She remains an influential opposition leader advocating for democracy and human rights, often facing government repression and restrictions, including being banned from leaving Venezuela.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize Goes To Maria Corina Machado

Internationally, she has been recognized as one of the world's most influential women and awarded prizes for her human rights activism. In 2024, she played a crucial role in opposing Nicolás Maduro's regime and supporting the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in the contentious 2024 election.

