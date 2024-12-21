Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister's aide on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has indicated potential progress in initiating talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after founder, Imran Khan, threatened to launch a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met by Sunday.

Sanaullah reiterated that political issues should be resolved through dialogue, Geo TV reported.

"[National Assembly] speaker has contacted the prime minister [...] I think there will be progress in this regard in a day or two," Sanaullah said on Geo News' Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath. His comments come as the government and PTI face growing pressure to engage in negotiations amidst the volatile political climate.

Imran Khan, in a post on X, called for a judicial probe into the May 9 events and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters, as well as the release of under-trial political prisoners. "These are both legitimate demands, and if the government does not implement them by Sunday, the first phase of the civil disobedience movement, 'boycott of remittances,' will be launched," he warned.

Amid these developments, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram denied claims that the party had surrendered and emphasised that initiating negotiations was the government's responsibility. "It is their [the government's] job to begin the negotiations, we will not make the first move," Akram clarified on Naya Pakistan. He also noted that while there had been engagements between PTI and government representatives, these interactions should not be labelled as negotiations.

The ambiguity surrounding a potential dialogue was further highlighted by PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser, who dismissed reports of any formal negotiations following his recent meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. "No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker," Qaiser stated, adding that his visit to Sadiq's residence was purely for condolences, reported Geo TV.

Sanaullah acknowledged the presence of the PTI negotiation committee and confirmed their contact with Speaker Sadiq. However, he emphasised, "Every issue can be discussed, but no guarantee can be given about which demand will be accepted and which will not. If they force us to accept these demands, then what is the need for talks?"

The looming Al-Qadir Trust case verdict, scheduled for December 23, raised concerns about its potential impact on the negotiation process. Sanaullah expressed scepticism, stating, "I do not think the decision would impact the negotiation process," adding that the case is being handled by a trial court.

Imran Khan defended his offer for dialogue, asserting that it was made "in the broader national interest" and not from a position of weakness. "If the government shows no interest, we will not force negotiations upon them. Our offer should never be seen as a sign of our weakness," he wrote, adding that the government must address PTI's demands or convince the party of their unconstitutionality, Geo TV reported.

As the Sunday deadline approaches, the situation remains tense, with PTI standing firm on its conditions and the government hinting at a possible breakthrough. Whether the dialogue can avert the threatened civil disobedience movement remains uncertain. (ANI)

