London [UK], June 3 (ANI): The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, departed from London to India on Tuesday after concluding their five-country visit in Europe and the European Union to garner widespread support for India's fight against terrorism and exposed Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism.

Prior to their departure, the BJP MP-led delegation, which includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran, met with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India and interacted with the media there, during which the delegation delivered a strong message on the global threat of terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's misuse of international funds to support terrorism and arms proliferation.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 6 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 C-130 Aircraft, Multiple Cruise Missiles, UAVs Destroyed During IAF Retaliation.

The delegation also received widespread support from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora for India's democratic unity and firm stance against terrorism.

Delegation leader Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that during their time in the UK, the delegation met with key UK figures, including the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, emphasising the need for international accountability on terrorism financing amidst appreciation for India's democratic approach.

Also Read | The Real Cost of Nigeria’s Sit-at-home Protests.

Following the interaction with the media, Prasad highlighted the global concern over terrorism as a "cancer" and called for scrutiny of Pakistan's use of international funds, noting the novelty of the all-party delegation initiative.

"This has been really good. Our visit to England concludes today. We held a press conference at the India House here; we met the Speaker of the House of Commons this morning. We met the Chairman of the Conservative Party yesterday; we also met Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. We also met Indian Friends in the Labour Party... We also interacted with Think Tanks. All of them are concerned that terrorism is a cancer... We also said that they (Pakistan) get loans from the IMF and World Bank and they get other funding too. So, is the funding being used for terrorism and weapon purchases or for the poor? This should be asked of them... Everyone said one more thing: that the all-party Parliamentary delegation visit is a new initiative," Prasad said.

Congress MP Amar Singh emphasised the delegation's efforts to explain India's terrorism challenges and urged Pakistan's government to clarify its stance.

"We met several people here. We met the Speaker, Ministers, a few State Ministers, Labour MPs, and Conservative MPs. We have tried to explain how India is being affected by terrorism... We have also said how our neighbouring country troubles us again and again. Now, their Government has to decide what stand they take. But we have said everything we had to," Singh stated.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai noted the UK's support for India's anti-terrorism actions, its appreciation of India's democratic unity, and its criticism of Pakistan's military rule and misuse of funds for terrorism.

"We met all the elected people of the House of Commons and Senators also... They are all positive... The Indian delegation is much more successful, seeing the reaction of all sections of people in Britain. They are for India; they are against terrorism... They are very unhappy with Pakistan... Instead of developing the country, there is no democracy there. There is a military rule there... They are misusing the money they are getting and using it for terrorism... The UK is one of the countries that have suffered. So, the UK also felt that terrorist camps in Pakistan are a dangerous thing... So, whatever action that has been taken by India to tackle terrorism is being appreciated by them," the AIADMK leader noted.

UK MPs, following the meeting with the delegation from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India, questioned Pakistan's aid misuse as well as backed India's anti-terror stand.

UK MP Bob Blackman raised critical concerns over Pakistan's use of international aid money during the meeting with the all-party delegation, questioning whether funds meant for the country's development were being diverted to purchase Chinese weapons for terrorism against India.

Key figures like House of Lords MP Lord Karan Bilimoria and former member of the UK Parliament Shailesh Vara also expressed unanimous cross-party support in the UK for India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, alongside discussions on deepening India-UK ties in trade, security, and education, despite last-minute camera restrictions leading to phone recordings.

Blackman expressed the UK's condolences and support for India's anti-terrorism actions, emphasising India's desire for peace and questioning Pakistan's misuse of aid for military purposes, advocating for its use in health initiatives like polio eradication.

"We had a meeting and it's great to see the delegation from all parts of India... Everyone from the United Kingdom expresses their condolences and support for the people of India who've suffered this terrorist outrage... India wants peace and tranquillity between the two," Blackman stated.

"The money that's sent to Pakistan, what is it used for? What it shouldn't be used for is buying Chinese weapons that would then enable terrorists to attack India, and I take a very strong view that our international aid money that should go to Pakistan should be going for the eradication of polio and other infectious diseases that benefit the people of Pakistan rather than it being used illicitly for military purposes," he added.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, who chaired the APPG-India meeting, highlighted the unified cross-party support in both nations against terrorism, reflecting a positive meeting outcome and emphasised the potential for deeper India-UK collaboration in security, education, and the recently agreed FTA, strengthening bilateral ties.

Former UK MP Shailesh Vara appreciated the delegation's in-person visit for providing a clear explanation of the Pahalgam attack and enhancing bilateral understanding and underscored the solid India-UK relationship.

The all-party delegation was welcomed by APPG India President Sandy Verma, and the meeting was co-chaired by UK MPs Lord Karan Bilimoria and Jeevun Sandher.

Many current and former MPs, including Lord Ed Vaizey, Bob Blackman, Barry Gardiner, Gurinder Singh Josan, Gagan Mohindra, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Kanishka Narayan, Shailesh Vara, Baggy Shanker, Mark Pritchard and others also joined the discussion.

Earlier today, the delegation met UK Minister for Citizenship and Migration and Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra at the UK Parliament.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Conservative Party's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel expressed her pleasure after meeting with an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Prasad, and stated that "significant areas of discussion were covered."

During their diplomatic outreach, the delegation visited the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Denmark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)