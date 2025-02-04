Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4 (ANI): The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj set to be installed in Japan's capital city, Tokyo received a warm reception in Ahmedabad where the Indo-Japan Shivaswaraj Rath Yatra reached after touring the country.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, BJP MLAs worshipped the statue and performed aarti. The Indo-Japan Shivaswaraj Rath Yatra will travel across the state in the coming days. The statue of Shivaji Maharaj is made using special steel and fibre coating material and weighs 450 kg.

Ellisbridge MLA Amit Shah called it a matter of pride for Hindus as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue will soon be installed in Japan. He extended a heartiest welcome to the statue here in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a matter of pride for all Hindus of the nation as the founder of Hindu Samrajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue will soon be installed in Japan. This statue has reached Ahmedabad after touring the entire country. I extend a heartiest welcome to the statue here on behalf of all the Hindus of Ahmedabad. Japan's emperor will unveil the statue in Japan.

Speaking to ANI, Uttam Ram Mandare, a social worker from Pune, said that the sculpture of the statue is inspired by a statue installed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and spoke about the main aim of carrrying out the Indo-Japan Shivaswaraj Rath Yatra.

He said, "The sculpture of this statue is inspired by a statue installed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara...We planned to install this statue in Japan. This statue is made of special fiber and has a height of 8.5 foot. Japan's emperor Naruhito will unveil the statue on March 8."

He further said, "The main aim of carrying out this yatra is to bring Shivabhakts under one flag. We have to explain the ethics of Shivaji Maharaj to young generation." (ANI)

