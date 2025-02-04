Mumbai, February 4: Tech layoffs in 2025 will affect hundreds, if not thousands of employees as the companies focus more on the lean structure, AI-based tools and products and restructuring their businesses. At the beginning of the year, the companies like Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, BP and others have begun cutting roles from their workforce for various reasons. Mostly the companies decided to cut jobs to improve their efficiency and reducing costs amid the changing landscape due to emerging technologies.

As per a survey 'Future of Job Report 2025' conducted by the World Economic Forum, the major changes within the industry were technologies change, demographic shifts and geo-economics fragmentation. The survey hinted that around 41% of the companies in the world would focus on reducing their workforces in next five years period due to the rise of AI technology. Salesforce Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant Cuts 1,000 Jobs to Focus on AI-Based Products Like Agentforce to Create Virtual Representatives, Say Reports.

According to a report by BI, CNN, IBM and Dropbox already started laid off employees because of artificial intelligence. Not only these companies, but many others were allegedly involved in adopting automation and AI solution over hiring humans to save costs and improve their profit. WEF survey hinted that despite the layoffs due to emerging tech, there may be rise in the tech jobs in fintech, big data and AI. The report highlighted the upcoming jobs cut by the companies. ADM Layoffs: After Rival Cargill Layoffs, Another US Agri-Business Archer Daniels-Midland To Cut Jobs Amid Low Crop Prices and Reduced Profit.

CNN is laying off 200 employees working in television roles to focus on digital offering.

Kohl is aiming to reduce 10% of the roles from the workforce to improve efficiency and profitability.

Starbucks is planning to introduce layoffs in March as per the report that will target unspecified number of roles.

Stripe is cutting 300 roles in departments like engineering, product and operations.

BP , UK's petroleum company has announced slashing around 7,700 employees and contractors.

Meta is reducing 5% of the workforce to focus on performance.

BlackRock is laying off 1% workforce cutting 200 roles.

Bridgewater is cutting 90 roles to stay lean.

The Washington Post said to be reducing workforce by letting go of 100 employees.

Ally layoffs is affecting 5% from the workforce.

Adidas is laying off 500 jobs in Germany.

Besides these job cuts happening in the various industry such as news and media, tech, retail, food, petroleum and others, the strong point remains this year of AI-based job cuts. Meta, Google and Microsoft have already said that they would remove many positions which are not performing well or not as part as their expectations.

