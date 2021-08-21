Moscow [Russia] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 21,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,992 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,726,523, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 21,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,832 cases (7.6 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31 per cent.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Germany Airlifts 172 Evacuees From Kabul to Uzbekistan.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,852 daily infections, down from 1,925 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,665 new cases, down from 1,691, and the Moscow Region with 1,119 cases, up from 1,029.

The response center reported 797 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 785 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 175,282.

Also Read | Elon Musk Shares Picture of Taliban Members Without Face Masks, Asks ‘Do They Even Know About Delta Variant’ (Check Tweets).

In the same 24 hours, 20,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,351 the day before, bringing the total to 6,004,052. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)