Moscow [Russia], June 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has no restrictions on the export of fertilizers or food products, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on Thursday.

During their meeting in Kremlin, Widodo raised the issue of food security and the situation in the fertilizer market, while expressing the hope that Russia "will not extend the ban on grain exports."

"The issues you have raised are extremely important. I want to note right away that we have no restrictions on the export of fertilizers," Putin responded.

As a matter of priority, Russia provides for its own needs for fertilizers, but its production volumes allow the country to supply them to foreign markets without any restrictions, the Russian leader said.

"The same applies to food," Putin noted.

At the same time, he stressed that sanctions against Russian seaports had created difficulties for the food and fertilizer markets.

The Russian leader also told Widodo that the ongoing increase in gas prices, which had led to disruptions in fertilizer supplies, was caused by the misguided energy policy of Western countries, and not by Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian president pledged to inform his Indonesian counterpart about the situation in Ukraine, given that Widodo had expressed interest in resolving the situation.

In particular, Putin stressed that Russia was not preventing the export of Ukrainian grain from ports.

"The Ukrainian military authorities have mined roads to their ports, no one is preventing them from clearing mines and withdrawing ships with grain from there. We guarantee security. In addition, there are other export options: through Romania, the Danube and the subsequent movement along the Black Sea, through Poland, through Belarus, through ports of the Azov Sea," the Russian president said.

Moreover, Moscow is maintaining close contact with the relevant UN department to resolve the issue of Ukrainian grain, Putin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

