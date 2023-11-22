Moscow [Russia], November 22 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual G20 Summit, which will be hosted by India on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit will be held tomorrow from 5:30 pm onwards which will witness a major gathering of world leaders. The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then.

"On November 22, Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary G20 summit, to be held via videoconference," the Kremlin said in an official statement.

"The summit participants will review India's presidency in 2023 and discuss the situation in the global economy and finance, the climate agenda, digitalisation and other topics," the Kremlin said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the Virtual G20 Summit that will be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. It will take forward the guidance provided by the participating world leaders to give impetus to implementing the Summit's outcome.

"The virtual summit of the G20 being held tomorrow will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly high-level week and the SDG Summit," the G20 Sherpa said during a press briefing on the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit.

On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.

The virtual G20 Leaders' Summit will be chaired by PM Modi. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then.Moreover, the deliberations of the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit, held on November 17, will also feed into the discussions.

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN.

He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the Global South, PM Modi said that it has always existed geographically but it is getting a voice for the first time due to joint efforts. The summit concluded building on the momentum of the first summit and echoed the theme of the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Meanwhile, the Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to "push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms," the MEA said in a statement. (ANI)

