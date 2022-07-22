Kampala [Uganda], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Uganda on his African tour.

Lindah Nabusayi, senior press secretary to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, tweeted Friday that Lavrov will be in Uganda on a two-day official visit.

Also Read | Tata Group Chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran Warns of UK Steel Plant Closures Without British Govt Subsidy Deal.

The Russian embassy in Uganda tweeted that the visit is scheduled to start on July 25.Nabusayi said while in Uganda, Lavrov will hold talks with President Museveni and a government delegation.

Lavrov is also scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.The African visit comes ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in Ethiopia in October-November 2022. The first summit was held in October 2019. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | ‘Pindi Girl’ Is Home! Reena Verma, 90-Year Old Pune Woman Warmly Welcomed to Ancestral Home in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)