Moscow [Russia], March 13 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at a command post of the Kursk group of forces, state agency TASS reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Notably, Kursk is the only Russian province, where Ukraine has been able to gain some control, during the course of this ongoing war.

Also Read | Pakistan Train Hijack: Security Forces Claim Jaffar Express Train Operation Over, 30 BLA Militants and 21 Hostages Killed, 346 Rescued.

As the fighting rages, Russian forces entered the Sumy Region in certain areas of the Kursk region, Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, reported to President Vladimir Putin, as reported by state agency TASS.

Gerasimov said that about 430 Ukrainian servicemen were captured in the Kursk Region.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

"The Ukrainian military, seeing futility of further resistance, started surrendering. Four hundred and thirty fighters were captured," he said.

Gerasimov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region have been liberated by Russian soldiers over the past five days, TASS reported.

"During five days alone, the Kursk Battlegroup retook 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk Region in all directions," he said as quoted by the TASS report.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, following the peace talks in Jeddah, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire."

The United States also agreed to 'immediately' lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

The two delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine's long-term security. The US committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives from Russia. The Ukrainian delegation reiterated that European partners shall be involved in the peace process.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Ukraine agreeing to the ceasefire after the peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and further affirmed hope that Russia will also agree to it.

He said that soldiers of both Russia and Ukraine are being killed in this "horrible war", and reaching a ceasefire is "very important". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)