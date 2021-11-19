Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, urged Ankara to take Moscow's concerns about Turkish-Ukrainian defence industry cooperation as seriously as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had purchased strike drones from Turkey to "contain" Russia.

"The situation in the region was substantively discussed with an emphasis on the situation in Ukraine. It was emphasized on the Russian side that Kiev's course of escalating tensions in the southeast of the country, encouraged by its Western partners, threatened to dangerously destabilize the situation," the ministry said.

"We urged to take as seriously as possible our concerns regarding Turkish-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of defence industry cooperation, which, among other things, contributes to the further militarization of Ukraine," the statement says. (ANI/Sputnik)

