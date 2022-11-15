Bali [Indonesia], November 15 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today participated in the G20 summit in Bali. He is leading Saudi Arabia's delegation at the G20 summit.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, "His Highness #Crown_Prince Mohammed bin Salman heads the Kingdom's delegation participating in the summit of leaders of countries #G20."

At the G20 summit, Mohammed bin Salman shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders. He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Upon his arrival at the G20 venue, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar received Saudi Arabia's delegation at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Arab News reported.

Saudi Arabia's delegation for the G20 summit led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman includes ministers and senior officials. Notably, the G20 summit is taking place in Bali on November 15 - November 16, which marks the culmination of Indonesia's presidency.

India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have gathered at the G20 venue to participate in the summit.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's official visit to Pakistan has been postponed, ARY News reported citing a Foreign Ministry official. The Saudi Prince was scheduled to visit Pakistan on November 21.

The reason for the postponement has not been specified. As per the ARY News report, Pakistan's government was optimistic about Mohammed bin Salman's visit despite the political turmoil in the country.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit to give the final touches to arrangements for Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the country. However, these efforts appear to be in vain as the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince has been reportedly postponed. (ANI)

