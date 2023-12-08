Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dubai, Dec 8 (AP) A Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed Thursday, killing its two crew members on board, the kingdom said.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said the crash occurred during a training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran in the kingdom's east.

Al-Maliki offered no other details about the crash.

The F-15SA is a variant of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet, which the kingdom has dozens of in its fleet.

In July, another crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, killing its two pilots. (AP)

