Warsaw, Apr 21 (AP) Emergency crews in southern Poland worked on Thursday to create underground conditions that would allow a search to resume for seven miners and rescue personnel who were missing after methane explosions in a coal mine killed five people.

The JSW company, which operates the Pniowek mine, said crews were building ventilation systems and pumping air into the search areas to lower the methane levels and the danger of further blasts.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin Orders Troops To Block Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.

The company said 25 people who were injured in the explosions remain hospitalised, nine of them in very serious condition at a hospital in Siemianowice Slaskie that specialises in treating mine accident victims, especially those with severe burns.

The first blast took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday about 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) underground at the mine in Pawlowice, near the Czech border.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll On Her 96th Birthday.

Three hours into the rescue operation, a larger, second blast occurred. Communications were lost with some of the rescuers, and the operation was suspended.

Members of 13 rescue teams waited on Thursday to resume the search for the five rescuers and two miners were missing.

Poland relies on its own and imported coal for almost 70 per cent of its energy, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental organisations concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change.

Most coal mines are located in the southern Silesia region. Many are at risk of explosions from the sudden release of methane gas.

The Polish government has been actively scaling down the use of coal and recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May.

The action is part of Poland's drive to wean off dependence on Russian energy sources, but also comes in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)