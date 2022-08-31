Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): United States Senator Jon Ossoff on Tuesday met with Jai Hind College students in Mumbai and major business executives to discuss enhancing the U.S.-India relationship.

Ossoff, who is on an official visit to India for eight days, hosted a discussion with Jai Hind College students in Mumbai to hear directly from young people regarding their generation's challenges.

He held a bilateral meeting with Harsha Bangari, Managing Director of India EXIM Bank, and India EXIM Bank senior leadership to discuss foreign direct investment opportunities in the United States and trade between India and the state of Georgia.

In the afternoon, Sen. Ossoff met with Santrupt Misra, Satish Pai, and Ila Patnaik, senior executives from Aditya Birla Group, to discuss Aditya Birla Group's investment in the state of Georgia and further deepen the relationship between Georgia and the Indian business. The Aditya Birla Group is the parent company of Georgia-headquartered businesses Novelis and BirlaCarbon.

Sen. Ossoff also discussed US-India trade, economic, and security priorities with senior U.S. diplomats to India, including Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi Brian Heath and Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey.

In June, Sen. Ossoff met with India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to highlight opportunities for continued collaboration between the two countries-addressing the top concerns facing Georgia's Indian diaspora.

Earlier this month, Sen. Ossoff also shared a video message to the Indian people to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of independence.

At 35 years old, Senator Ossoff is the youngest United States Senator elected in three decades. He is the Senior United States Senator from the state of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he serves on the powerful Senate Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Rules Committees. He also serves as Chairman of the Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Prior to his election, Senator Ossoff led a team that investigated and exposed corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organizations. During his first two years in office, Senator Ossoff has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, boost domestic solar energy manufacturing, and improve public health while leading bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. (ANI)

