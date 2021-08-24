Kathmandu, Aug 24 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party's Foreign Affairs Department chief Vijay Chauthaiwale on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with several top political leaders of Nepal on issues of mutual interest.

Chauthaiwale, who arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Kathmandu at the invitation of the Nepali Congress party, met with Home Minister Balkrishna Khand, Minister for Law and Justice Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and senior leader of CPN-Maoist Centre Barshaman Pun on Tuesday.

"Today I called on Home Minister of Nepal Shri Balkrishna Khand in his office. We discussed priorities of new government in Nepal as well as bilateral relations between India and Nepal," he tweeted.

On Sunday, Chauthaiwala called on Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and discussed about enhancing party-to-party relation and improving relations between India and Nepal.

"I had a cordial meeting for a bright beginning with @vijai63 Ji today (Sunday). I look forward to future exchanges between @nepalicongress and @bjp4india to further cement the ties between the two parties," Deuba tweeted.

This is the first visit of a high-ranking leader from India after Deuba took charge as Prime Minister of Nepal last month.

On Monday, he met former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party-UML chief K P Sharma Oli, former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre President Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and senior Madhesi leader Mahantha Thakur, who recently registered a new party at the Election Commission.

"We had positive discussion on to further progress India-Nepal ties," he said after meeting former Oli.

The BJP leader's hectic consultations with senior leaders in Kathmandu shortly after the election of new Prime Minister in Nepal is seen here as significant by political observers.

