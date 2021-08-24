London, August 24: In a bizarre incident, a woman in England received pizza from a famous chain Domino's with toppings of nuts and bolts. Gemma Barton, a resident of Lancashire, shared the pictures of the pizza on her Facebook account. In her post, the UK woman had called out the pizza chain for not paying attention to the safety and health of customers. The incident took place in Juy this year. IKEA Hyderabad Store Served Biryani With a Worm! Restaurant Fined For Rs 15000.

Barton wrote, "Absolutely horrified by what I found in my dominos order the other night. Can't believe I ate half of this 🤢 Dominos do a quality check?!?! Yeah right!! a full on NUT AND BOLT baked in the pizza!!! PLEASE PLEASE double check your pizzas before eating I'd hate if I or anyone ingested these!!" The pizza was ordered from Thornton-Cleveleys branch on Fleetwood Rd North.

The woman added, "Serious choking hazard and health and safety issue here sort yourselfs Domino's Pizza #chokinghazard #healthandsafety #environmentalhealth FoodSafety.gov Blackpool Gazette." Barton asked social media users to share her post. Man Finds Dead Cockroach in Zomato Meal, Customer Care Executive Tries to Crack Joke, Makes Things Worse.

Post By Gemma barton:

After the post went viral, Domino's issued an apology and also issued a statement in this regard. "At Domino's, we take customer satisfaction and safety extremely seriously - contamination of this nature is extremely rare. As soon as we received Ms. Barton's complaint in July, we apologised for the distress caused and thoroughly investigated it at a store level," reported UK Mail, quoting an excerpt from the statement issued by Domino's. The pizza chain also refunded the entire money of the woman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).