Panama City [Panama], May 28 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led delegation visited Panama's National Assembly on Tuesday (local time), where they met with a select group of parliamentarians to present India's stance against terrorism.

The all party delegation led by Tharoor arrived in Panama City for a three-day official visit after concluding their visit to Guyana.

During the visit, the Members of Parliament will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, according to the Indian Embassy in Panama statement.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "The delegation will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, underlining our strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India's collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism."

"An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, will be visiting the Republic of Panama from 27-29 May 2025 to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.", the statement read.

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, comprises Members of Parliament - Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Parliamentary delegation reached Panama. Ambassador received and welcomed the All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor at the Airport. The delegation is in Panama to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism."

Earlier in the day, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, described the visit to Guyana as "fruitful and productive."

He further stated that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana's support for India and also expressed interest in deepening economic cooperation.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by terrorists, in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

