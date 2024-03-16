Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fairless Hills, Mar 16 (AP) Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order following the shooting of multiple people in a suburban Philadelphia township.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township that resulted in “several gunshot victims.”

Also Read | Amnesty International Urges Pakistan Government for Immediate Restoration of X As Ban Enters 29th Day.

Police said it wasn't known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said a local mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice and the area's Target store had chosen to close as well.

Also Read | World's Heaviest Blueberry: Australian Blueberry Breaks Guinness World Record As Heaviest Ever (Watch Video).

The county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled following the shelter-in-place order as well. The county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled.

Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren't immediately released. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)