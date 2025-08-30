Sost [PoGB], August 30 (ANI): A shutter-down strike was observed across various parts of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) on Friday to show solidarity with protesting traders of Sost, Dawn reported.

According to reports, traders have been staging a sit-in for the past 40 days, blocking the Karakoram Highway to press for the acceptance of their demands. The blockade has led to the suspension of trade activities between Pakistan and China.

According to Dawn, the traders' demands are aligned with recommendations of the PoGB cabinet, which had asked the federal government to declare the region a non-tariff area. The cabinet urged Islamabad to exempt the people from sales tax and income tax on goods imported from China and ensure speedy clearance of consignments at Sost Dry Port under the amnesty scheme announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Following the call by Anjuman Tajiran of PoGB, a strike was observed in Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche, Gilgit, and Skardu, with all shops, markets, and business centres remaining shut, Dawn noted.

Addressing a press conference after the PoGB cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to CM on Commerce Muhammad Ali Quaid, along with PoGB Home Minister Shams Lone, said the cabinet had thoroughly discussed the issue. As quoted by Dawn, they stated that protesters were demanding Gilgit-Baltistan be declared a "non-tariff area" and be exempted from federal taxes. They recalled that during his recent visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced a one-time amnesty scheme for consignments stuck at Sost Dry Port and formed a committee under Awais Leghari to settle the matter.

As reported by Dawn, one of the speakers, Muhammad Ali Quaid, stressed that traders and residents alike opposed the imposition of sales and income taxes, calling it illegal since Pakistan's constitutional status in Gilgit-Baltistan remains undecided.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Pak-China Tajir Etihad Action Committee, speaking in Sost, reiterated their resolve to continue peaceful protests until demands were met. They highlighted that over 200 consignments were stuck at Sost Dry Port, with many goods damaged due to the rains and mounting port charges, causing billions of dollars in losses to local traders, Dawn reported. (ANI)

