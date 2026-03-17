Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 (ANI): Krisha Gurbani, a member of the Sindhi Adhikar Manch Association, India, and an LLB student at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, delivered an oral statement via video conferencing during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the United Nations Office in Geneva, highlighting India's commitment to advancing and protecting women's rights.

Taking the floor, she emphasised that gender equality in India is firmly rooted in constitutional guarantees, particularly under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex.

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Gurbani noted that India has enacted comprehensive legislation to safeguard women's rights, including laws addressing domestic violence, workplace harassment, child marriage, and human trafficking. She specifically referred to key legal frameworks such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women in the Workplace Act, which provide essential remedies and institutional safeguards.

Highlighting the role of the judiciary, she stated that the Supreme Court of India has played a pivotal role in strengthening women's rights through progressive judgments that uphold dignity, privacy, reproductive autonomy, and equal opportunity.

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She further underlined the importance of institutional mechanisms such as the National Commission for Women, which monitors violations, supports victims, and recommends policy reforms aimed at improving the status of women.

Gurbani also drew attention to ongoing government initiatives focused on girls' education, maternal health, financial inclusion, and women's participation in local governance, reflecting a multidimensional approach to empowerment.

Concluding her statement, she acknowledged that challenges remain but emphasised that sustained legal reforms, judicial oversight, and social initiatives demonstrate India's continued commitment to ensuring that women live with equality, safety, and dignity. (ANI)

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