Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan security authorities detained four Sindhi teenagers in Mirpur Khas for their participation in a demonstration in support of Baloch women and children participating in a sit-in protest in Islamabad, according to The Balochistan Post that cited the media reports.

The event was part of the "Long March Against Baloch Genocide," which began in Turbat and ended in Islamabad.

However, the marchers were first denied admittance, resulting in their detention. Supporters in Islamabad, especially Baloch students assembled at the National Press Club to welcome the march, were attacked and arrested in large numbers, according to The Balochistan Post.

Moreover, a similar demonstration was also held in Mirpur Khas, Sindh, in support of the Baloch protesters.

In addition, more than 50 political activists were arrested for opposing the security forces and the state.

Several allegations came to light from Karachi and other parts of Sindh, claiming that workers and protestors affiliated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee have been jailed and charged with sedition for showing solidarity with those arrested in Islamabad, according to The Balochistan Post.

Sindhi nationalists have issued statements stating that until the workers and activists are released, they intend to escalate large-scale protests across the state.

Several Sindhi organisations, including the Sindh Sujagi Forum, Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, Sindh Sabha, Sindh United Party, and others, have been actively protesting in Islamabad in solidarity with the Baloch protestors.

The Baloch protest march was started in Turbat on December 6 after the alleged extrajudicial killing of a Baloch youth by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and reached the federal capital last week.

However, following their protest, they were met with brutal force and over 200 protestors were taken into custody by the Islamabad police. Later, to raise their voice against the crackdown, the march led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee converted into a sit-in outside the National Press Club.

Earlier on Saturday, the BYC gave a three-day ultimatum to the government to quash the cases registered against students and activists and release all of the protesters. The same day, the Islamabad police announced they were releasing all the detained protesters after their bail was approved.

Moreover, the police had also set up a "special help centre" for the release of incarcerated individuals.

The interior ministry stated on Monday, confirming the release of 290 detained protesters. "Peaceful protests are the right of every citizen but no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," it said.

It added that the security of the Red Zone had been ensured in every way, as it houses the Diplomatic Enclave and other constitutional bodies. The special help centre set up by the police has completed its job, the ministry said. (ANI)

