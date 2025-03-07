Johannesburg, Mar 6 (PTI) South Africa's Minister for Agriculture John Steenhuisen has called on the G20 countries to unite to find sustainable agricultural solutions.

Delivering a welcome address at the second session of the G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting this week, Steenhuisen called on G20 nations to embrace the South African philosophy of Ubuntu — the belief that “I am because we are”— as a guiding principle to tackle the shared global challenges facing agriculture, food security and rural livelihoods.

Steenhuisen highlighted the urgent pressures that keep agricultural stakeholders awake at night, including the increasing frequency of devastating animal and plant diseases, the worsening impacts of climate change, persistent poverty and high levels of hunger.

The minister said that no country could face these crises alone and called for strengthened global cooperation, built on the principles of Ubuntu, which emphasise collective action, mutual respect and shared responsibility.

“South Africa's G20 Presidency has placed Ubuntu at the heart of its four agricultural priorities for 2025, reinforcing that only through unity can sustainable solutions be achieved,” Steenhuisen said.

He highlighted four areas to attain this objective. The first is promoting inclusive market participation and food security through ensuring that no farmer, trader, or community is left behind.

“This means creating policies and investments that support smallholder farmers, women, youth, and marginalised groups, fostering markets where everyone has a place, and securing access to nutritious food for all,” he said.

A second area is empowering youth and women in agrifood systems by expanding their access to land, finance, training, leadership opportunities and acknowledging their vital role in driving innovation and sustainability in global food systems.

Thirdly, South Africa is advocating for greater collaboration in research and technology, ensuring that new agricultural innovations benefit all, especially developing nations and vulnerable communities.

This includes enhancing partnerships to bridge the technological divide and provide farmers with the tools they need to thrive.

The final area is building climate resilience for sustainable agriculture.

“Climate change affects us all and Ubuntu teaches us that our survival is interconnected. South Africa is committed to working with G20 nations to secure climate financing, exchange knowledge on climate-smart practices, and protect the most vulnerable farmers from the worsening effects of extreme weather,” Steenhuissen said.

The minister thanked Brazil, which held the chair of the G20 in the year preceding South Africa's chairmanship in 2025, for its leadership in launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

Steenhuisen reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to advancing this initiative through the G20's Food Security Task Force.

“In South Africa, we have come to realise that neither government, nor the private sector, nor donors alone can solve the complex challenges we face.

"It is only through partnerships, through the collective wisdom of our shared humanity, that we can create lasting solutions. This is the spirit of Ubuntu in action,” Steenhuisen concluded.

The G20 Agriculture Working Group will continue its engagements across three provinces in South Africa during the course of this year.

