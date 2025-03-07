Famous People Born on March 7: March 7 is marked by the birthdays of several notable figures from sports, entertainment, and politics. Cricket legend Viv Richards and former Indian cricketer Nari Contractor were born on this day, along with footballer Ronald Araujo and cricketer Luke Wright. The film and television industry celebrates actors like Rachel Weisz, Jenna Fischer, Laura Prepon, Peter Sarsgaard, Bryan Cranston, Anupam Kher, and Radhika Pandit. Notable filmmaker Matthew Vaughn and director Anil Sharma also share this birthday. Journalist Arnab Goswami, singer Sadhana Sargam, politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, spiritual leader Sri Bhagavan, and dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari further add to the list of influential personalities born on March 7. 7 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous March 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

