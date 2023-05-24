Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Colombo, May 24 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Parliament voted on Wednesday to remove the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCL) for allegedly opposing tariff hikes in the cash-strapped country's power sector and seeking "cheap political popularity" during the peak of the economic crisis.

PUCL chairman Janaka Ratnayaka was ousted through a motion in Parliament, with 123 lawmakers voting for and 77 against his removal in the 225-member assembly.

This is the first time in the country's history that an independent government commission was sacked in Parliament.

Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekara blamed Ratnayaka, a nominee of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for opposing tariff hikes to arrest the losses suffered by the state-run power entity Ceylon Electricity Board.

Ratnayaka, on his part, claimed that he was against imposing steep tariff hikes as consumers were already hard hit by the economic crisis.

The government has blamed Ratnayaka for seeking "cheap political popularity" during the economic crisis.

Opposition legislators have slammed Ratnayaka's dismissal, saying the move undermined independent commissions in the country.

In 2022, during the peak of Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the country witnessed up to 14 hours of power cuts.

In February, the Ranil Wickremesinghe government opted for a cost-effective tariff plan as dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF has said that state energy entities Ceylon Electricity Board and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation should not bank on the Treasury for cash injections to run their operations, Wijesekara had said.

On March 20, the IMF extended a nearly USD 3 billion bailout facility to debt-ridden Sri Lanka that would help stabilise the country's economy after it was jolted by a devastating economic crisis last year.

According to official estimates, Sri Lanka's total debt is USD 83.6 billion, of which foreign debt amounts to USD 42.6 billion and domestic debt amounts to around USD 42 billion.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka declared its first-ever debt default, the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948, triggered by an acute shortage of forex reserves that sparked public protests.

