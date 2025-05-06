Colombo, May 6 (PTI) Voting concluded on Tuesday for the local council election in which President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's ruling party is banking on continued public support to add to its wins from the last presidential and parliamentary elections.

A total of 339 local councils went to polls after the election was postponed in 2023 after the island nation's economic crisis. The counting of votes commenced soon after voting ended at 4 pm and the results are expected later on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

The ruling National People's Power (NPP) is expecting to add to its wins from the presidential and parliamentary elections held last year.

“The local government election is being seen as an opinion poll on the performance of the new government so far. The ruling National People's Power (NPP) is confident of winning the polls,” Colombo Gazette said.

Also Read | Novo Energy Layoffs: Volvo Cars' Battery Making Company To Cut 50% of Its Workforce To Reduce Cost Amid Northvolt Bankruptcy.

Earlier, soon after returning from Vietnam, Dissanayake cast his vote at a booth at Panchikawatta in Colombo. “Proud that under our NPP govt, Sri Lanka is seeing peaceful, democratic elections. Let's make this the new political culture — free, fair, and dignified,” he said in a post on X.

Voting was held without any incidents of violence, election monitoring groups said.

“The voting has finished and the counting has commenced. The votes cast at each division will be counted at the division centres. The first official result could be out by 11 pm”, the head of the independent election commission RMAL Ratnayake told reporters.

Election monitors said the enthusiasm to vote early when the polls began at 7 am was muted. Only a few districts had recorded over 50 per cent turnout of voters.

The overall percentage of voting, however, is expected to be over 60 per cent compared to the presidential and parliamentary election that had witnessed approximately 80 per cent or more voting percentage.

The exact data would be released later, the election commission said.

Over 17 million voters cast their votes at over 13,000 polling centres in the election under a mixed proportional representation system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)