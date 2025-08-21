Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): A suspected terror attack was foiled on Thursday afternoon at the Tamar checkpoint near the entrance to the Admot Yishai neighbourhood in Hebron.

According to initial reports, the suspect approached the checkpoint holding a suspicious object and did not respond to calls to stop.

Security forces implemented standard procedures for detaining a suspect, which included warning shots and live fire. The suspect was neutralised and is now being treated by a military medical team; he is conscious and being evacuated via armoured vehicle to Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in serious condition.

At this stage, there are no reported casualties among Israeli forces. Authorities are investigating whether the object carried by the suspect was an improvised weapon or a toy. (ANI/TPS)

