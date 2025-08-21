Menlo Park, August 21: Meta, amid reports of announcing layoffs, has paused hiring for its artificial intelligence division. Mark Zuckerberg has begun hiring top executives from rivals and succeeded in getting 50 people on board for his Meta Superintelligence Labs division. Top talent from Google, OpenAI, Apple and Anthropic AI, among others, joined the company to develop "superintelligence" for the future.

According to various reports, the Meta hiring spree for Superintelligence Labs has been paused for now. CNBC reported that the AI hiring was paused temporarily for "some organisational planning". Recently, Google, OpenAI, xAI, and others have announced heavy investments in artificial intelligence development. The market for AI has been growing rapidly, and companies like NVIDIA, ARM, and others have started developing processors and GPUs based on the market requirements. Cisco Layoffs: US-Based Tech Giant To Eliminate 157 Roles Days After CEO Stated the Company Would Not Lay Off Employees Due to AI.

Meta Superintelligence Labs Hiring Paused; Check More Details

Meta's move to stop the hiring process reportedly comes amid the growing concerns of faster AI investment and broader selloff of US tech stocks this week. WSJ (Wall Street Journal) first reported this and mentioned a statement of the company's spokesperson that the pause on Meta Superintelligence's hiring spree was due to organisational planning.

After hiring the top AI engineers, Meta divided them into four teams for building machine superintelligence, an infrastructure division, focusing on long-term projects and exploration. The report mentioned that all four groups would work under the "Meta Superintelligence Lab", envisioned by Mark Zuckerberg as a division to build AI that surpasses human intelligence. IgniteTech Layoffs: CEO Eric Vaughan Lays Off 80% of Company’s Workforce and Replaces Employees With AI; Check Reason.

Meta spent aggressively to get the most talented AI engineers. It also tried to get the employees from Thinking Machines Lab (TML), an AI startup developed by ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, by paying as high as USD 1 billion. Reports mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta also hired these individuals with offers including bonuses up to USD 100 million.

