Taipei [Taiwan], April 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday reported Chinese military activity in the surrounding region, including seven sorties by People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two Chinese government ships.

One of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND wrote, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan on Sunday detected six Chinese naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territory up until 6 am (local time).

Earlier on Saturday, the MND detected 14 Chinese aircraft, five Chinese naval vessels, and four official ships operating around its territory up until 6 am.

On April 17, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted sharply to a joint statement released by China and Vietnam, which mentioned Taiwan as part of China and described it as "a serious distortion of the facts," Taiwan News reported.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit on Tuesday, Vietnam backed China's claim that "Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory" and opposed "any separatist activity" seeking Taiwan Independence, Taiwan News reported, citing Viet Nam News.

In response to the joint statement issued by China and Vietnam, the ministry said it "strongly condemns and firmly refutes the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian regime for continuing to spread rhetoric that internationally undermines Taiwan's sovereignty." It said that Taiwan's stance on defending national sovereignty remains firm and unchanged.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its position that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation and is not subordinate to China. The ministry further said that the CCP has never ruled Taiwan. (ANI)

