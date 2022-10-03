Taipei [Taiwan], October 3 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday rebutted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's remarks about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) resolve to achieve unification and said that it sought to undermine the legitimacy of Taiwan.

Taiwan will never accept Beijing's attempts to undermine its sovereignty, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at its National Day celebrations in Beijing vowed to achieve unification with Taiwan, reported Taipei Times.

The council said the statement was an attempt to undermine the legitimacy and sovereignty of Taiwan. "We will never accept such ideas," it said.

The CCP's statement was not conducive to peaceful cross-strait relations, the council said, reported Taipei Times.

The event, hosted by the Chinese State Council, featured Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the other five CCP Politburo Standing Committee members and Vice President Wang Qishan, as well as 500 guests from China and abroad.

Li greeted "people of all ethnicities" in China, and extended "warmest regards" to "compatriots of Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas."

With regard to cross-strait relations, Li said it is imperative to implement the general strategies of the CPP to resolve the "Taiwan issue."

China seeks to maintain and uphold the "one China" principle and the "1992 consensus" to oppose the "secession" of Taiwan, which is promoted from within Taiwan and by foreign entities seeking to meddle with China's domestic affairs, Li said, reported The Taipei Times.

The council called on the CCP to respect the choices made by the Taiwanese, saying that the international community strongly opposes Beijing's attempts to disturb the peace and the "status quo" across the Strait, reported Taipei Times.

China's National Day marks the anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China on October 1, 1949, before the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government retreated to Taiwan.

The so-called "1992 consensus" -- a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 -- refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is "one China," with each side having its own interpretation of what "China" means. (ANI)

