Taipei [Taiwan], September 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

Also Read | 'Hopeful This Will Foster Peace and Stability': India Welcomes New Interim Government in Nepal Led by Sushila Karki.

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

"31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Also Read | US Labels India a 'Central Pillar' in Indo-Pacific Strategy, but Donald Trump’s Tariff Measures Undermine Key Goals, Says Report.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1966668152890068998

On Friday, MND recorded 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday. It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)